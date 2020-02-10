Corient Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 195.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in KLA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in KLA by 211.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in KLA by 246.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in KLA by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 4,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total value of $729,530.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teri A. Little sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total transaction of $515,180.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $165.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.17 and a 200 day moving average of $161.08. KLA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $101.34 and a fifty-two week high of $184.50.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 50.92%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that KLA Corporation will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

