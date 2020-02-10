Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Corient Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.43.

Shares of ZTS opened at $138.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.81. Zoetis Inc has a 52 week low of $85.39 and a 52 week high of $143.33.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

In other news, EVP Andrew Fenton sold 12,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.30, for a total value of $1,528,411.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,059. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 15,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $2,143,147.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,789.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,624 shares of company stock valued at $17,401,174. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.