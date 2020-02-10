Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OSK. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 70.6% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 40.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $87.23 on Monday. Oshkosh Corp has a 1 year low of $66.04 and a 1 year high of $95.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OSK shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Buckingham Research upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.08.

In related news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total transaction of $914,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,180.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Sagehorn sold 22,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.65, for a total value of $2,019,003.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,273,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,024 shares of company stock valued at $18,065,604 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.