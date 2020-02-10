Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $1.52 Million Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total transaction of $1,693,758.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,001,278.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $361.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $367.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.77. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $263.29 and a one year high of $385.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOC. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.20.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

