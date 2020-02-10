Corient Capital Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Corient Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DAL. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 124.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,957,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,893 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,369,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 361.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,073,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,817,000 after purchasing an additional 840,526 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 921,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,914,000 after purchasing an additional 535,899 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,450,000. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.94.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $57.92 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.22 and a 52-week high of $63.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.90 and a 200 day moving average of $57.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.02%.

In other news, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $514,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,616.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta acquired 1,025 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.38 per share, with a total value of $58,814.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,758.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

