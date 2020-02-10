Corient Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Corient Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,908,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,183,000 after purchasing an additional 872,367 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,406,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,941,000 after purchasing an additional 219,582 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,748,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,150,000 after purchasing an additional 46,199 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,476,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,148,000 after purchasing an additional 67,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 11.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,226,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,608,000 after purchasing an additional 127,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra raised shares of Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.23.

In other news, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $1,417,585.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $1,589,997.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,562 shares of company stock worth $5,628,540. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $80.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $94.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.43.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

