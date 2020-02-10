Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 173 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,030,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,900,000 after acquiring an additional 15,559 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 751,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,215,000 after acquiring an additional 55,465 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 581,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,136,000 after acquiring an additional 16,321 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 537,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 405,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,412,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $1,996,652.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,066,848.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $411,485.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,989,626.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,688 shares of company stock valued at $4,700,421 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DE stock opened at $167.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.55 and a 200-day moving average of $167.11. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $132.68 and a fifty-two week high of $180.48.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 8.29%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

DE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays set a $180.00 price target on Deere & Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Deere & Company from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.79.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

