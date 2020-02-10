Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 293 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Corient Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,483 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total value of $2,301,948.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,692.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,108 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,255 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AXP. Nomura increased their target price on American Express from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.04.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $131.82 on Monday. American Express has a 1 year low of $103.43 and a 1 year high of $138.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.30. The company has a market capitalization of $107.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

