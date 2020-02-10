Corient Capital Partners LLC Sells 65 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Corient Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares during the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,058.91 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $868.75 and a 12 month high of $1,274.41. The company has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,148.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,136.04.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.74 by $0.56. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 96.86%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $13.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total value of $6,176,442.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,166.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price (up from $1,275.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,345.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone to $1,278.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,357.00 to $1,363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,240.40.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

