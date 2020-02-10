Cortland Associates Inc. MO Acquires 317 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% in the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $151.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.19. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $126.10 and a 1 year high of $154.50. The stock has a market cap of $399.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

