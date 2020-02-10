Creative Planning Buys 707 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

VPL stock opened at $69.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.40. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.60 and a fifty-two week high of $71.07.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

