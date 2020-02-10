Creative Planning Reduces Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Creative Planning cut its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Doliver Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 5,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 16,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $2,393,285.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,067.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.93, for a total transaction of $4,434,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,778.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,706 shares of company stock valued at $23,611,237 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRSK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

VRSK stock opened at $169.12 on Monday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $119.49 and a one year high of $169.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 60.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.72 and a 200-day moving average of $153.58.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

