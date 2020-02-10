Creative Planning Sells 1,576 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 402,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,709,000 after purchasing an additional 20,992 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $67.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.91 and a fifty-two week high of $68.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.46%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 8,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $509,692.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $341,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,286,010.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,590 shares of company stock worth $1,201,237 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

