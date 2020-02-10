Creative Planning Sells 356 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Creative Planning cut its position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Prologis were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 6,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 35,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,854,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,157,000 after acquiring an additional 79,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

PLD stock opened at $93.14 on Monday. Prologis Inc has a 1-year low of $68.96 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 47.23%. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PLD. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Prologis from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Prologis from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.25.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

