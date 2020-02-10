Creative Planning Sells 596 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Creative Planning decreased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFI. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 28.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 225,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $539,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 35,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TFI opened at $51.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.10 and its 200-day moving average is $50.84. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $51.69.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.0868 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

