Creative Planning Trims Stock Holdings in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON)

Creative Planning decreased its stake in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,675 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.32% of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ECON opened at $23.44 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.68. Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $24.50.

