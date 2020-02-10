Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Receiving Extremely Negative Press Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) have trended extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Credit Suisse Group earned a news sentiment score of -4.22 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

CS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of CS opened at $13.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average of $12.63. Credit Suisse Group has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $14.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

