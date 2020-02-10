Critical Comparison: MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) vs. German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC)

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) and German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares MetroCity Bankshares and German American Bancorp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MetroCity Bankshares N/A N/A N/A German American Bancorp. 26.68% 11.88% 1.50%

Dividends

MetroCity Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. German American Bancorp. pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. MetroCity Bankshares pays out 24.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. German American Bancorp. pays out 32.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. German American Bancorp. has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. MetroCity Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MetroCity Bankshares and German American Bancorp., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MetroCity Bankshares 0 3 0 0 2.00 German American Bancorp. 0 1 0 0 2.00

MetroCity Bankshares presently has a consensus price target of $16.33, suggesting a potential upside of 5.38%. German American Bancorp. has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.31%. Given MetroCity Bankshares’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe MetroCity Bankshares is more favorable than German American Bancorp..

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of MetroCity Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.5% of German American Bancorp. shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of German American Bancorp. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MetroCity Bankshares and German American Bancorp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MetroCity Bankshares $123.11 million 3.21 $44.72 million $1.81 8.56 German American Bancorp. $221.98 million 4.14 $59.22 million $2.35 14.66

German American Bancorp. has higher revenue and earnings than MetroCity Bankshares. MetroCity Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than German American Bancorp., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

German American Bancorp. beats MetroCity Bankshares on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, money transfers, and other banking services. It operates through branches located in Duluth, Johns Creek, Suwanee and Norcross, Georgia; Opelika and Montgomery, Alabama; Centreville, Virginia; Grand Prairie and Dallas, Texas; Fort Lee, New Jersey; and Bayside, New York. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Doraville, Georgia.

About German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market. The Trust and Investment Advisory Services segment provides trust, investment advisory, and brokerage services. The Insurance Operations segment offers a range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. As of February 13, 2018, the company operated 53 banking offices in 19 contiguous southern Indiana counties and 1 northern Kentucky County. German American Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is based in Jasper, Indiana.

