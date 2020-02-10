Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 385,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,679,000 after acquiring an additional 28,861 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $1,374,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $160.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.34. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.14 and a 52 week high of $186.73. The stock has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMI. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cfra cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.07.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

