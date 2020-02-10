CV Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Director Joseph C. Md Maroon Acquires 26,000 Shares

CV Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Director Joseph C. Md Maroon acquired 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $23,660.00.

OTCMKTS:CVSI opened at $0.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of -0.74. CV Sciences Inc has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $6.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.08.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CV Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut CV Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CV Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

About CV Sciences

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company. It operates through two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceuticals. The Consumer Products segment manufactures, markets, and sells consumer products containing hemp-based cannabidiol oil under the PlusCBD brand in various market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and vape.

