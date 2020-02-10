DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Earns News Sentiment Rating of -1.20

Press coverage about DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) has been trending somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. DBS GRP HOLDING/S earned a media sentiment score of -1.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected DBS GRP HOLDING/S’s analysis:

DBSDY opened at $71.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. DBS GRP HOLDING/S has a 12 month low of $68.27 and a 12 month high of $83.43.

DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. DBS GRP HOLDING/S had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 30.42%. Research analysts anticipate that DBS GRP HOLDING/S will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

DBS GRP HOLDING/S Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

