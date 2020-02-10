Engie (EPA:ENGI) PT Set at €17.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Engie (EPA:ENGI) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ENGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €15.30 ($17.79) target price on shares of Engie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €16.76 ($19.49).

EPA:ENGI opened at €15.64 ($18.19) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €15.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €14.43. Engie has a 52 week low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a 52 week high of €15.16 ($17.63).

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

