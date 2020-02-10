Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EL. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 55.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

EL stock opened at $208.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $75.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $151.51 and a 12 month high of $220.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.35.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

A number of analysts recently commented on EL shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Sunday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.33.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total transaction of $702,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.