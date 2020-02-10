Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Receiving Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) have been trending negative on Monday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Extra Space Storage earned a news impact score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the real estate investment trust an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

EXR stock opened at $110.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.96. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $91.00 and a twelve month high of $124.46. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.17.

EXR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.81.

In other Extra Space Storage news, insider Byambasaikhan Bayanjargal 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. Also, CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.18, for a total value of $90,946.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,692,297.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,357 shares of company stock worth $1,534,442. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

