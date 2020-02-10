Extremely Negative News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact West Mountain Environmental (CVE:WMT) Stock Price

News stories about West Mountain Environmental (CVE:WMT) have been trending extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. West Mountain Environmental earned a news sentiment score of -4.79 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected West Mountain Environmental’s analysis:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02. West Mountain Environmental has a one year low of C$0.02 and a one year high of C$0.02.

About West Mountain Environmental

West Mountain Environmental Corp., formerly West Mountain Capital Corp., operates through its subsidiary, Phase Separation Solutions Inc, in the waste processing industry using Thermal Phase Separation Technology (TPS) to eliminate the liability inherent in contaminated soil, sludge and, where possible, recover hydrocarbons for reuse.

