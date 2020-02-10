Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Increased by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 2.5% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 19,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.17.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $61.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.43. The company has a market cap of $261.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $59.89 and a 12 month high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

