Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect Primero Mining (TSE:P) Share Price

News articles about Primero Mining (TSE:P) (NYSE:PPP) have been trending positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Primero Mining earned a news impact score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of TSE P opened at C$0.31 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.30. Primero Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.31.

About Primero Mining

Primero Mining Corp., a precious metals producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the San Dimas gold-silver mine project located in Mexico.

