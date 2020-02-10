Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) CEO Acquires $30,661.92 in Stock

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) CEO Jerald K. Dittmer bought 1,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.92 per share, with a total value of $30,661.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLXS opened at $15.92 on Monday. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.98 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The firm has a market cap of $127.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average of $17.31.

Get Flexsteel Industries alerts:

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.95 million during the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 7.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Flexsteel Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC increased its position in Flexsteel Industries by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 43,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Flexsteel Industries by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Flexsteel Industries by 16.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Flexsteel Industries by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. It offers its products for use in home, hotel, healthcare, recreational vehicle, marine, and office applications. The company distributes its products through its sales force and independent representatives.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Flexsteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexsteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.