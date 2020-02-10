G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on GIII. KeyCorp dropped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. B. Riley assumed coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised G-III Apparel Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.00.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $27.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.65. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $18.18 and a 52 week high of $43.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.50%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Bokhorst Willem Van sold 4,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $155,945.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,227.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,841,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $201,268,000 after acquiring an additional 599,647 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 24.0% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 37,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 55.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 131,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 47,048 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,616 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

