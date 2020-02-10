GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GELYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GELYY opened at $34.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.99. GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR has a 1-year low of $26.45 and a 1-year high of $48.10. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.19.

About GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

