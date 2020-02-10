Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give ING Groep (AMS:INGA) a €13.50 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.70) price objective on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.10 ($14.07) price objective on ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.50 ($14.53) price objective on ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on ING Groep and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group set a €11.80 ($13.72) price objective on ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on ING Groep and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. ING Groep has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €12.32 ($14.32).

ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a fifty-two week high of €16.69 ($19.41).

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

