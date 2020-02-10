Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

GTN.A opened at $19.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.73. Gray Television has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $23.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.95.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $517.00 million during the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 16.93%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

