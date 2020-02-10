HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities analysts expect HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for HD Supply’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.56. HD Supply posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HD Supply will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HD Supply.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 45.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HDS shares. Bank of America cut shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HD Supply in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of HD Supply from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of HD Supply from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. HD Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

HD Supply stock opened at $41.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.10. HD Supply has a 1 year low of $36.99 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.66.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDS. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in HD Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in HD Supply by 309.7% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in HD Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in HD Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HD Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

