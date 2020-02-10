Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Hologic were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter worth $89,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOLX stock opened at $53.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.79, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.50. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The business had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.40 million. Hologic had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Leerink Swann reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.93.

In other Hologic news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $1,037,324.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $220,396.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,225.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,057 shares of company stock valued at $2,946,575 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

