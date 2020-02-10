Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Stake Raised by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,822 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.1% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. ValuEngine raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.65.

NYSE HD opened at $237.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $258.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $179.52 and a fifty-two week high of $239.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.49.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

