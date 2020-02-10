HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Purchased by Clark Estates Inc. NY

Clark Estates Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 201,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in HP were worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Icahn Carl C acquired a new position in HP during the third quarter worth approximately $1,190,124,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in HP by 36.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 43,357,950 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $813,980,000 after purchasing an additional 11,505,770 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in HP by 73.2% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 8,598,374 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $162,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,640 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in HP by 0.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,135,203 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $78,257,000 after purchasing an additional 14,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in HP by 10.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,682,478 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $69,672,000 after purchasing an additional 350,379 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

In related news, insider Christoph Schell sold 60,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $1,212,640.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,611,014.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP stock opened at $21.73 on Monday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.93 and a 52-week high of $24.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.23 and a 200-day moving average of $19.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.40.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. HP had a net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 241.43%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

