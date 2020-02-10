Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of -1.75

Press coverage about Infosys (NYSE:INFY) has trended somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Infosys earned a media sentiment score of -1.75 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $10.85 on Monday. Infosys has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $12.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.65.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INFY shares. Citigroup cut Infosys to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Infosys from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 price objective on Infosys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.02.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

