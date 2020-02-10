Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) CRO Sells $29,645.39 in Stock

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) CRO James Mathers sold 2,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $29,645.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,542.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Mathers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 22nd, James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $39,200.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $40,125.00.

On Tuesday, December 10th, James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $39,125.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $40,675.00.

On Friday, November 29th, James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $40,825.00.

On Tuesday, November 12th, James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $41,725.00.

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $13.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $282.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.63 and its 200 day moving average is $17.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioLife Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $22.44.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 46.77% and a return on equity of 5.37%. Analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioLife Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 9.0% during the third quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 17.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the period. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

