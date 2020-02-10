Insider Selling: First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) Director Michael L. Shireman sold 500 shares of First Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $33,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,619.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FCAP opened at $67.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $226.71 million, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of -0.13. First Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.44 and a fifty-two week high of $75.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.73 and a 200-day moving average of $62.01.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 25.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCAP. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Capital by 380,800.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,809 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in First Capital during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in First Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Capital by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in First Capital during the second quarter valued at $567,000. Institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

First Capital Company Profile

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers a range of deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

