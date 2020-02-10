Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Given a C$1.75 Price Target by Pi Financial Analysts

Pi Financial set a C$1.75 target price on Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial set a C$2.25 price objective on Integra Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James set a C$2.50 price objective on Integra Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of CVE:ITR opened at C$1.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.65 million and a PE ratio of -5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.17. Integra Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.61 and a 1 year high of C$1.42.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Integra Resources will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company explores for base metal, gold, and silver deposits. Its primary focus is the DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits located in the Owyhee County mining district in southwestern Idaho.

