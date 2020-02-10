iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Increased by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3,155.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,982 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.7% of Cedar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $333.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $327.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.74. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $269.47 and a 12 month high of $335.68.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.