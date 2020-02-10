iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Chartist Inc. CA

Chartist Inc. CA reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 194,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 19.7% of Chartist Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Chartist Inc. CA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $32,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $164.88 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $144.25 and a one year high of $170.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.40.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

