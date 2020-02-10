J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Stake Reduced by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SJM. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in J M Smucker in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in J M Smucker by 87.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in J M Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in J M Smucker in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in J M Smucker by 154.6% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SJM. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on J M Smucker in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on J M Smucker in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded J M Smucker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

In other news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,796,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $113,006.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,267.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SJM opened at $108.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.42. J M Smucker Co has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $128.43.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 42.46%.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

