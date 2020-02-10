Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KOMATSU LTD., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is the world’s second largest manufacturer of earthmoving and construction machines, with annual revenues of 7,580 million euros (9.2 billion US$) and more than 30.000 employees worldwide. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KMTUY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Komatsu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Komatsu from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KMTUY opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.11. Komatsu has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $26.00.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter. Komatsu had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 11.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that Komatsu will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Komatsu

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining, and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

