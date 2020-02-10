Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 126.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $471,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Lam Research by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 17,621 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total value of $5,071,323.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,612 shares of company stock valued at $16,727,904 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $315.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $301.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.31. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $163.60 and a fifty-two week high of $332.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $360.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.29.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

