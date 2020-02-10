LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on LMAT. Lake Street Capital upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. First Analysis downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. LeMaitre Vascular has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of LMAT stock opened at $29.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.23. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $38.64. The company has a market capitalization of $585.55 million, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.23.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $30.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 121,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $4,232,083.87. Also, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 11,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $391,481.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,443,730.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 332,239 shares of company stock valued at $11,824,710. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 321.0% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 952.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

