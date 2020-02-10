Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC. is a content delivery partner enabling the next wave of Internet business and entertainment. More than 1300 Internet, entertainment, software, and technology brands trust their robust, scalable platform to monetize their digital assets by delivering a brilliant online experience to their global audience. LimeLight’s architecture bypasses the busy public Internet using a dedicated optical network that interconnects thousands of servers and delivers massive files at the speed of light — directly to the access networks that consumers use every day. LimeLight’s proven network and passion for service assures their customers that every object in their library will be instantly delivered to every user, every time. “

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

LLNW has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks to $4.10 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Limelight Networks from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Limelight Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.30.

NASDAQ LLNW opened at $5.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average of $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $610.86 million, a PE ratio of -39.62 and a beta of 2.13. Limelight Networks has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $5.69.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.79 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Limelight Networks will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLNW. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Limelight Networks by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,350,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 9,127 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Limelight Networks by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,802,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,066,000 after buying an additional 69,271 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Limelight Networks by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,830,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,742,000 after buying an additional 415,347 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,839,000. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limelight Networks (LLNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.