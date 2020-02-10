Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medallia, Inc. provides a Software-as-a-Service platform primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and internationally. The company’s platform offers learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital and Internet of Things interactions. Its Medallia Experience Cloud platform offers Customer Experience, Business Experience, Employee Experience and Product Experience product suites. The company serves communications and media, hospitality, insurance and automotive companies, as well as banks and companies in retail, technology and manufacturing industries. Medallia, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MDLA. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Medallia from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Medallia in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.00.

NYSE MDLA opened at $28.92 on Thursday. Medallia has a 52 week low of $23.76 and a 52 week high of $44.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.92.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $103.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.22 million. Medallia’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Medallia will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medallia news, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 34,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $1,076,523.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 490,868 shares in the company, valued at $15,481,976.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $1,406,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 390,207 shares of company stock worth $12,023,220 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDLA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Medallia in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medallia in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Medallia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medallia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Medallia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.97% of the company’s stock.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

