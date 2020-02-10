Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $6.25 price objective on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, National Securities started coverage on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.08.

NASDAQ:MTBC opened at $5.86 on Friday. Medical Transcription Billing has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.57 million, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.72.

In other news, CFO Bill Korn sold 16,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $95,119.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,836 shares in the company, valued at $883,590.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 32,071 shares of company stock worth $167,320 in the last three months. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Medical Transcription Billing

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

