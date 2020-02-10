Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of serlopitant and treatment of chronic itch and chronic refractory cough. The company’s product pipeline consists of Prurigo Nodularis Itch, Atopic Dermatitis Itch, Psoriasis Itch and Refractory Chronic Cough which are in clinical stage. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MNLO. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Menlo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Menlo Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

NASDAQ MNLO opened at $5.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $125.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.66. Menlo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $9.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNLO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 28.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 32.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 12,562 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 131.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 8.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 73.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 28,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Menlo Therapeutics Company Profile

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

